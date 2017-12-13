La única hija de Jenni Rivera que estaba casada anuncia divorcio

To my dear followers, As you know, I have made i‎t a point to include you guys in the the best and worst moments of my life. So I don't want to leave you behind on this. Mike and I are in the process of our divorce. The people closest to me already know and their support has been such a great help. But, I didn’t want to leave you all out as you all have also been with me through all moments of my life. As respect to both Mike and I and our families, I ask that you all kindly refrain from posting any comments regarding the divorce. Whether they be sad, religious, or your personal opinions. As I’m sure many of you can understand, divorces are between two people. And even though we are public figures. I want to protect the little privacy we do have not only for mikes and my heart but mainly for our kids. I am simply posting this because I care for you all and I know many of you have had questions and concerns about the status of our relationship. I wanted to be the one to confirm to you, all in the efforts to silence any doubts. We will continue to be friends in order to provide as amazing parents to our children. At this time, I have decided to disclose no further information. I simply ask for your love and prayers in this new season of both our lives. Thank you.

