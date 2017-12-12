Rosie Rivera presume su cirugía brasileña en las pompas
7:33 am12/13/2017La hermana de la Diva de la banda dice que está muy contenta con los arreglos que se ha hecho
A Rosie Rivera le ha dado por enseñar todo lo bueno –y malo– que le han traído las cirugías plásticas. Lo malo: las cicatrices. Lo bueno: no carnes colgando, no panza y ahora hasta pompas levantadas.
En un reciente post que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram, la hermana de Jenni Rivera luce un vestido entallado y dice que se ve como se ve gracias a que se levantó los glúteos con el “Brazilian butt lift”, un procedimiento que consiste en inyectar su propia grasa en las nalgas, y a la liposucción.
Pero, dice que eso solo ayuda, que porque come sano y hace ejercicio.
También le da crédito a una faja, “pero un estilo de vida saludable me una vida más sana”.
Y para terminar, por si querían criticarla, dice: “sus opiniones no cambiarán mi vista… es con el dinero que me he ganado a pulso”.
I love this dress by @maravillasboutique but I feel more secure wearing it with a faja. My faja is made by MyD and I get them from @perfectsilhouetteb I have been transparent about my surgeries and in this case the Brazilian butt lift and lipo was a great enhancement… but eating healthy and working out is still a must. The faja enhances and shapes, the surgeries were like body contouring… but the healthy lifestyle gives me a healthier life, stronger mind, and gives me power. It's my body… your opinions won't change my view… it's my hard earned money.. your odd assumptions won't change that. Call me plastic but I'm happy to be open and transparent with my followers. 🙂 if you are thinking about plastic surgery I would first make sure your mind, soul and spirit are in a healthy state. Sometimes we can look like butterflies and feel like caterpillars. Don't take a short cut when your mind isn't ready. #faja #drbuenrostro #truth #maravillasboutique lashes by @karmalashes (Español en Facebook) gracias mi doctorcito @drbuenrostro 📷: @abelsworship