Hija de Jenni Rivera explica por qué publicó foto con su papá abusador
9:02 am08/24/2017Jacqui Campos dice que, a pesar de las críticas, espera demostrar que es posible perdonar hasta algo tan ruin como lo que le hicieron a ella
Jacqui Campos, la segunda hija mujer de Jenni Rivera, está dispuesta a demostrar que es buena cristiana y que pone en práctica lo que aprende en su iglesia. Y tan es así que está en el proceso de restablecer comunicación con su padre, Trino Marín, quien está en la cárcel cumpliendo una condena por haberla abusado sexualmente.
“Hace dos meses fui; dos veces lo he visto. Fue difícil porque pues todos tienen su opinión”, dijo sobre las críticas que recibió cuando publicó una foto en su Instagram en la que posa con Marín durante una visita que ella hizo a la prisión.
“Yo siento mucha paz en mi corazón y tengo esa… no es relación perfecta, vamos creciendo. Espero que sea un ejemplo para las personas que han pasando ese abuso o algo así y que puedan tener el valor de perdonar”, dijo la joven en una entrevista que transmitió Univision.
I'm sharing a very important picture with you all. It's one that I cherish with all my heart. This picture was taken exactly 1 year and 2 days ago. It was the first time I went to go see my dad after 18 years or so. I can't describe the feelings I had felt that day. It was surreal and scary. Bittersweet, I felt anxiety and a little bit of disappointment at the circumstances of our meeting because I was forced to realize and face that all the tragedy my mother and family went through was real. Many of you might feel confused especially if you've seen #MariposaDeBarrio, the television series about my moms life. It paints a very scary and ugly picture of my father. And I'm know the things that are portrayed are true because details from that series come directly from my moms and my families testimonies. BUT I also know that since it is a novela series it's also dramatized. So you may be asking why would she ever want a relationship with that man? Or How can she do this to her mom? First thing, my mom was such an amazing woman that she never suppressed my desire/need to have my dad in my life nor did she force me to hate him. Second, I choose to have a relationship with him because he is my father! Cause no matter what I love him. I'm a person who has made so many mistakes in my past. So 2nd chances our crucially important to me and I truly believe In the power of forgiveness. Yes, the choices he made were terrible but I forgive him and believe he is and will continue to be better. No sin is too big for God #MariposaDeBarrio #restoration #forgiveness #transformationtuesday