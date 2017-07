Thalia felicita a Tommy Mottola por su cumpleaños 68

A beautiful birthday today.. got a cake with a copy of my first single on top .. when I was a singer on EPIC RECORDS!! At 18!…AMAZING🍾👍🎼🎼..SO BLESSED.. so much to be thankful for🙏 @thalia #music #birthdaycake #life #love #bronxtalemusical #groundhogdaymusical

A post shared by TM (@tommymottola) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT