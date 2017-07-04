Rosa Rivera: La fama me quitó a mis hijos
9:34 pm07/03/2017Añora los tiempos en que tenía a sus herederos con ella ahora separados por la envidia
La matriarca de la familia Rivera añora los tiempos en que tenía a su familia unida, con el tiempo ha podido darse cuenta qué la fama la ha dejado sin lo más valioso de su vida, sus hijos.
“La fama me los quitó, los hace pelearse, las envidias que no deberían existir, Lupillo Rivera para mí no deja de ser mi hijo”, explicó.
Rosa Rivera mencionó que desde la muerte de Jenni Rivera nada es como antes, separó a la familia, nada se compara.
En el 26 de Junio de 1985, nació Janney Marín, una de las mujeres más hermosas y fuertes que conozco. @ChiquisOficial, My sister, my second momma, my friend, my life companion. 🎶Life without you would be so boring and dry. I do my best to make you happy, I promise I try. Momma left you to protect me and she left me to make you feel like a queen bee. We haven't had it the easiest, but like Tupac says, we can be fed up, but we'll keep our heads up."🎶 I love you ❤️ Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayChiquis #MySisterIsBetterThanYours
“Sí a Jenni le dijeran que se viniera a la tierra, yo estaría segura qué ella diría que no”, mencionó.
Sobre el cumpleaños de La Diva de la Banda, explicó, “Le comprábamos su pastelito, la juntábamos con sus amiguitos, pero no eran fiestas grandes, ella me salía muy barata en los regalos, ella me pedía le diera libros religiosos”.
We were suppose to grow old together…. we were going to have a church at the staples center… we had plans….. I was never suppose to have a bday cake on my own… I don't know who to give your gift to… your birthday was my favorite day… to show you how much I love you… I'd search for your gift for weeks and your card for hours inside Hallmark…. I'd edit it because it was never perfect enough to describe our love…. now God edited our plans… life is different than what we dreamt… I know all of us left behind will be good because God is good… I know you are at peace and happy. You are living the real life… you made it home. But man…. I miss you. Im 36 and need my older sister. You are 48 today but you look….. eternally gorgeous. 😉 thank you for making Sammy Chay smart and beautiful… she says you did and you taught her to sing. I believe her. Eli smiles when he sees your pic. I know he has met you before. Kassey remembers you slapped her thighs 😉 thank you for loving my kids. I love yours. I'll protect them til my last breath. They are great kids sister. You did well. Today we give you a new boutique and #mariposadebarrio your own series. A chick from the hood's story will inspire the world. I hope you love it. We all became who you said we would. You spoke it into life. From our hearts to heaven….. Happy birthday sister. (You ask what I want for my bday? … I want to dream you. May it be so real I feel you and smell you) I love you sister. No i love you more. No i love you more. Ok ok you win… but I know for sure I miss you more.
Sobre su último cumpleaños Larry Hernández le llevó todo el equipo, “Era un sonidazo en esa casa y mandaron a la policía, y ella los recibió diciendo que si eran los strippers que habían pedido, recuerda la matriarca del Clan Rivera, en uno de los momentos finales de alegría para la familia.
