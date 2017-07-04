Rosa Rivera: La fama me quitó a mis hijos

En el 26 de Junio de 1985, nació Janney Marín, una de las mujeres más hermosas y fuertes que conozco. @ChiquisOficial, My sister, my second momma, my friend, my life companion. 🎶Life without you would be so boring and dry. I do my best to make you happy, I promise I try. Momma left you to protect me and she left me to make you feel like a queen bee. We haven't had it the easiest, but like Tupac says, we can be fed up, but we'll keep our heads up."🎶 I love you ❤️ Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayChiquis #MySisterIsBetterThanYours

A post shared by Juan Angel (@juanangeloficial) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:37am PDT