Hija de Jenni Rivera visita a su padre en la cárcel
10:24 pm06/27/2017Su padre fue acusado de abusar sexualmente de sus hijas.
Jacqueline Melina Campos, hija de Jenni Rivera, perdonó a su padre, quien fue acusado por haberla abusado sexualmente, bajo el principio de que es válido una segunda oportunidad.
En su comentario sentencia “elijo tener una relación con él porque es mi padre, porque no importa lo que yo ame, soy una persona que ha cometido tantos errores en el pasado que creo en las segundas oportunidades, creo en el perdón, las cosas fueron terribles pero lo perdono, ningún pecado es demasiado grande para Dios”.
En una foto publicada en redes sociales, la mujer expuso sus razones.
“Esto compartiendo una foto muy importante con todos ustedes. Es una gráfica de mi corazón, fue tomada hace un año y dos días. Era la primera vez que fui a ver a mi padre después de 18 años”, Indica.
I'm sharing a very important picture with you all. It's one that I cherish with all my heart. This picture was taken exactly 1 year and 2 days ago. It was the first time I went to go see my dad after 18 years or so. I can't describe the feelings I had felt that day. It was surreal and scary. Bittersweet, I felt anxiety and a little bit of disappointment at the circumstances of our meeting because I was forced to realize and face that all the tragedy my mother and family went through was real. Many of you might feel confused especially if you've seen #MariposaDeBarrio, the television series about my moms life. It paints a very scary and ugly picture of my father. And I'm know the things that are portrayed are true because details from that series come directly from my moms and my families testimonies. BUT I also know that since it is a novela series it's also dramatized. So you may be asking why would she ever want a relationship with that man? Or How can she do this to her mom? First thing, my mom was such an amazing woman that she never suppressed my desire/need to have my dad in my life nor did she force me to hate him. Second, I choose to have a relationship with him because he is my father! Cause no matter what I love him. I'm a person who has made so many mistakes in my past. So 2nd chances our crucially important to me and I truly believe In the power of forgiveness. Yes, the choices he made were terrible but I forgive him and believe he is and will continue to be better. No sin is too big for God #MariposaDeBarrio #restoration #forgiveness #transformationtuesday
Y Jacquien agrega “No puedo describir los sentimientos que sentí, era surrealista y aterrador, agridulce, sentí ansiedad y un poco de decepción ante las circunstancias de nuestro encuentro porque le obligué a darse cuenta y enfrentar toda la tragedia de mi madre y mi familia”, estableció.
La hija de La Diva de la Banda afirmó que “muchos de ustedes pueden sentirse confundidos, especialmente si han visto Mariposa de Barrio, la serie de televisión, donde se pinta una imagen aterradora de mi padre. Y sé que se retratan cosas que son verdaderas porque los detalles de esa serie vienen de testimonios directos de la familia. PERO también se que es una novela dramatizada, mi mamá nunca me quitó el deseo o la necesidad de tenerlo en mi vida, y nunca me obligó a odiarlo”.
Redacción LMSHOW