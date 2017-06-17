Gloria Estefan da el Último Adios a su madre

Our mother has been holding our hearts in her hands all throughout her final farewell. She imbued us with peace, tranquility and the strength that she knew we'd need in order to make it through one of life's most difficult tasks, saying goodbye to the person to which we owe our life. We wanted it to be a send off befitting the astonishing person that she was and I believe that she's very happy right now. On behalf of my families, the Fajardos and the Estefans, I thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love, prayers, warmth, comfort and messages of hope that you've shared with us on what was to be Mami's final journey. I love you and will be forever grateful! 🌻🙏🏻🌻😘🌻❤️🌻 Mi madre ha sostenido nuestros corazones en sus manos a través de su despedida. Nos ha llenado de paz, tranquilidad y la fuerza que ella sabía que necesitaríamos para poder cumplir una de las tareas más difíciles que existen, decirle adiós a la persona que nos dio la vida. Queríamos que fuera una despedida digna del ser magnifico que era ella y creo que ella tiene que estar muy feliz. De parte de mis familias, la Fajardo y la Estefan, les agradezco desde el fondo de mi corazón todo el amor, los mensajes de esperanza, las oraciones, y el confort que nos brindaron a través de lo que terminó siendo la última jornada de mi Mami. Los quiero y les estaré agradecida para siempre! 🌻🙏🏻🌻😘🌻❤️🌻✌️🌻

