Gloria Estefan da el Último Adios a su madre
9:52 am06/18/2017Realiza funeral en una ceremonia privada una semana después de su muerte
La cantante Gloria Estefan realizó el funeral de su madre, Gloria Fajardo, en una ceremonia íntima y privada.
Al presentar la portada del programa de actividades y oraciones que le fueron dedicadas a su mamá, la intérprete dio una emotiva despedida, en la cual agradece el magnífico ejemplo que le dio en vida con amor y esperanza.
“Mi madre ha sostenido nuestros corazones en sus manos a través de su despedida. Nos ha llenado de paz, tranquilidad y la fuerza que ella sabía que necesitaríamos para poder cumplir una de las tareas más difíciles que existen, decirle adiós a la persona que nos dio la vida. Queríamos que fuera una despedida digna del ser magnífico que era ella y creo que ella tiene que estar muy feliz”, expresa la cantante.
Our mother has been holding our hearts in her hands all throughout her final farewell. She imbued us with peace, tranquility and the strength that she knew we'd need in order to make it through one of life's most difficult tasks, saying goodbye to the person to which we owe our life. We wanted it to be a send off befitting the astonishing person that she was and I believe that she's very happy right now. On behalf of my families, the Fajardos and the Estefans, I thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love, prayers, warmth, comfort and messages of hope that you've shared with us on what was to be Mami's final journey. I love you and will be forever grateful! 🌻🙏🏻🌻😘🌻❤️🌻 Mi madre ha sostenido nuestros corazones en sus manos a través de su despedida. Nos ha llenado de paz, tranquilidad y la fuerza que ella sabía que necesitaríamos para poder cumplir una de las tareas más difíciles que existen, decirle adiós a la persona que nos dio la vida. Queríamos que fuera una despedida digna del ser magnifico que era ella y creo que ella tiene que estar muy feliz. De parte de mis familias, la Fajardo y la Estefan, les agradezco desde el fondo de mi corazón todo el amor, los mensajes de esperanza, las oraciones, y el confort que nos brindaron a través de lo que terminó siendo la última jornada de mi Mami. Los quiero y les estaré agradecida para siempre! 🌻🙏🏻🌻😘🌻❤️🌻✌️🌻
Y Gloria Estefan agrega: “De parte de mis familias, la Fajardo y la Estefan, les agradezco desde el fondo de mi corazón todo el amor, los mensajes de esperanza, las oraciones, y el confort que nos brindaron a través de lo que terminó siendo la última jornada de mi Mami. Los quiero y les estaré agradecida para siempre! 🌻🙏🏻🌻😘🌻❤️🌻✌️🌻”.
Gloria Fajardo fue llamada Gloria La Grande, fue tan bella que fue seleccionada como la doble de Shirley Tmple en Hollywood de acuerdo con un reporte de The New Herald en 2008.
#Repost @emily_estefan (@get_repost) ・・・ Anyone who has been touched by the light of Gloria Fajardo is privileged. Privileged. Something that I can spell, pronounce, and define because of Gloria Fajardo. Define as a student, with the aid of a dictionary that Abuela gave me before I could even write my name. And define as the daughter and granddaughter of immigrants. Selfless warriors who sacrificed everything for me to be able to flip the pages of the dictionary and press my nose inside and smell what freedom smells like in between "aardvark" and "zyzzogeton". Everyday that Abuela has been in the hospital my incredible mother and aunt stand tirelessly at her bedside hour after hour, while we all come in and out to collect and dole out our love. Using our souls as a channel, we cover her in all of your incredible prayers and good energy. From my entire family/friends to you, thank you for the good thoughts. And in the end, everyone who loves Abuela ends up being family because that's the kind of person that she is. She brings people together in faith, love, laughter, freedom, and so many other ways that I would gladly sacrifice my time to explain. Te quiero abuelita. We are all here for you, we all love you, and are anxiously awaiting our next rap while we cover you in light. To everyone out there continuing to pray, in whichever way you do, thank you. We love you. Please keep them coming ❤️
Los padres de Gloria Estefan llegaron a Miami en 1959 con un boleto de avión de 21 dólares luego que Fidel Castro tomó el poder.
Redacción LMSHOW