Twitter de Leonardo DiCaprio movió a Enrique Peña Nieto

Now more than ever, the world is looking for bold leadership at every level to tackle climate change and environmental conservation issues. I am honored to work with President Peña Nieto (@EPN) to ensure the future viability of marine life in the Gulf. This action is a critical step towards ensuring that the Gulf of California continues to be both vibrant and productive, especially for species like the critically endangered #vaquita. My foundation, @LeonardoDiCaprioFdn, and I look forward to continuing to work with President Peña Nieto, our NGO partners and the local communities in the Gulf to reach greater progress on these important issues. Link in bio to learn more.

