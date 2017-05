Angélica Celaya medio convence en su transformación como Jenni Rivera

Agradecido con Dios y con la vida x esta oportunidad. Gracias x tus palabras de cariño y aceptacion a nuestro trabajo Juan 🙏 y por el apoyo a la familia Rivera.@jennirivera #Repost @juanangeloficial (@get_repost) ・・・ A few weeks ago I got the opportunity to visit the set of #MariposaDeBarrio. They happened to be filming scenes in 1997 when my Momma was pregnant with Jenicka. I saw beautiful scenes between my parents and it was one of the most therapeutic experiences ever… I never got to see my parents together much. My earliest memories start when they were already separated. The times I saw them together most were when we would visit him in prison and they were best friends there. Though it wasn't the real thing I was seeing, it felt so damn good. @angelicacelaya1 @ppgamez Gracias a ustedes por el amor que están poniendo en este proyecto que significa muchísimo para mí y mi familia… Thank you for making me feel like I could see them again even if it was from a distance… #JenniVive #ElCinco

