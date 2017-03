Hija de Chayanne rompe las redes sociales con su belleza

So after this picture was taken a shark came and bit my board, and I had to wrestle the shark underwater and was able to escape and swim to shore where I was found by a family of penguins that saved me. That would've been a great story to tell, but it didn't happen and instead here I am posting this picture from Thailand when in reality I'm in my pjs studying for a chem test tomorrow #socialmedia :))

A post shared by Isadora Sofia (@isadorafigueroa) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:00pm PST