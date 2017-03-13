Hija de Mirka de Llanos sube video inyectándose el rostro
7:13 am03/13/2017Muestra la forma de ser facialmente perfecta
Ciudad de México, (LMSHOW.COM).- Alexa de Llanos dio muestra de como ser facialmente perfecta, y la solución está, en inyectarse el rostro.
“¡Todavía esto muy hinchada en éste video!, así no es como mis labios se verán, todo fue filmado horas después del procedimiento… con el cual corrigió mis ojeras, añadió relleno en los labios y tendré una mirada más regordeta” expresa.
✨ NOTE: I am still very swollen in this video! This is NOT how my lips will look. This was is all filmed a few hours after the procedure. ✨ After months of searching for something to eliminate the appearance of my under-eye dark circles, I finally found the amazing @DrJohnMichaelThomassen who not only corrected my dark under-eye circles but also added a little filler to my lips for a more plump look. 👄 Dr. Thomassen used Restylane Silk under my eyes during this non-surgical procedure that lasted only 15 minutes. I could hardly feel a thing. Then, he enhanced my lips with Juviderm XL. 💉 There is no down time for this procedure. I was able to apply makeup immediately after the doctor finished injecting me, even though as you can see, I'm still a little swollen. But the swelling usually goes down a few days after the procedure. If you're interested in visiting Dr. Thomassen in Miami, make sure to call his office and mention my name for $100 any fillers over $500! PS – If you have any questions regarding either one or these procedures, ask me in the comment section and I'll get back to you. xo #AlexaDellanos #DrJohnMichaelThomassen #LipInjections #Fillers #MiamiPlasticSurgery
En el video establece que el procedimiento dura 15 minutos no le dolió, y pudo aplicar maquillaje de inmediato, la hinchazón bajará unos días después.
En el video, Alexa de Llanos acepta que le darán una compensación por cada cliente que lleve a esa clínica.
Raúl Cobos/ LMshow.com