¡Chiquis Rivera ansiosa por ser madre!

Janney: A precious gift from God. #BabyJanney 😍🎀👌🏻@mrs_garcia31 thank you for giving me the honor of naming your #beeUtiful daughter after me. 💞 #PrincessBee #BabyGirl

A photo posted by Janney "Chiquis" (@chiquisoficial) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:10pm PST